Mike McDaniel names Mike White as Dolphins backup quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One of the biggest questions of the Dolphins offseason has been answered.

The Dolphins named Mike White as their backup quarterback on Monday.

White signed with the Dolphins this offseason, after playing with the Jets.

He competed against Skylar Thompson to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, “This was a difficult one. Informed him late last week, we’ll be going with Mike White as the backup to start the season. I feel super fortunate in our situation. It was kind of what we were hoping for as we’ve learned the hard way that you need available players on your roster just in general and I thought Mike White and Skylar competed all the way until the last rep and when it really came down to it I thought they both made just cases, but for our football team and really adhering to what a backup quarterback needs to do, they’ll all be active each day.”

Skylar Thompson has experience starting games.

He played for the Dolphins when Tua Tagovailoa went down with concussions last season, including Miami’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

As for what finally swayed McDaniel, he said, “I think relying on Mike White’s veteran experience and really all the growth that he did this offseason made me feel pretty comfortable with that.”

The Dolphins are hoping to rely on their backup quarterbacks less this season.

Tagovailoa put on weight this offseason and studied martial arts to learn how to fall properly, in hopes of staying on the field more.