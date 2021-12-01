Marlins acquire 2021 All-Star Joey Wendle from Tampa Bay

Joey Wendle of the Tampa Bay Rays fields the ball during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on July 09, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins remained busy on Tuesday, adding another high-end player.

The team announced the acquisition of Joel Wendle from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league outfielder Kameron Misner.

Wendle was an All-Star for the Rays last season, hitting .265 with 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 31 doubles and four triples.

He was also a solid defender, finishing as a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove at third base.

To make room for Wendle on the 40-man roster, Miami designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment.

Miami has had a busy few days.

Earlier Tuesday the Marlins announced a 5-year contract extension for starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Monday saw Miami acquire Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings from the Pittsburgh Pirates, and over the weekend they signed slugging outfielder Avisail Garcia.