71º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local Sports

Marlins acquire 2021 All-Star Joey Wendle from Tampa Bay

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Joey Wendle of the Tampa Bay Rays fields the ball during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on July 09, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice, 2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins remained busy on Tuesday, adding another high-end player.

The team announced the acquisition of Joel Wendle from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league outfielder Kameron Misner.

Wendle was an All-Star for the Rays last season, hitting .265 with 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 31 doubles and four triples.

He was also a solid defender, finishing as a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove at third base.

To make room for Wendle on the 40-man roster, Miami designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment.

Miami has had a busy few days.

Earlier Tuesday the Marlins announced a 5-year contract extension for starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Monday saw Miami acquire Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings from the Pittsburgh Pirates, and over the weekend they signed slugging outfielder Avisail Garcia.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter