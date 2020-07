PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – State Rep. Shevrin Jones is still recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

In each of the 11 days since his diagnosis, he has kept a video diary of his journey.

Those presentations have been part personal sharing, part political challenge, with each coming two minutes at a time.

Rep. Jones joined Local 10′s Glenna Milberg on This Week in South Florida to discuss his experience with COVID-19 and how he’s feeling.