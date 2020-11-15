This Week in South Florida: Paul Thompson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Several days after the constant rain from and following Tropical Storm Ita have passed, so many in South Florida are still dealing with flooding troubles in their neighborhoods.

Managers and local leaders are dealing with an overwhelmed water control system, and sewage treatment plants that couldn’t handle all the waste.

It’s caused a stinky nightmare for tens of thousands of people in South Florida.

Paul Thompson is one of them. He's the assistant utilities director for Pembroke Pines