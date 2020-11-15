This Week in South Florida: Rafael Yanis and Burnadette Norris-Weeks

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In Miami-Dade County, after recounts by hand and machine, Republican Ileana Garcia became the new state Senator from District 37.

That’s Southwest Miami-Dade along the coast to Downtown Miami, and the lower part of Miami Beach.

Garcia beat incumbent Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez by just 34 votes, but there was a fly in the ointment. A third candidate in the race, an independent with the same last name as the incumbent, received more than 6300 votes without campaigning, fund-raising or putting out a platform. His campaign never even answered the phone.

Looking into how that happened, Local 10 found evidence suggesting that candidate was a plant, a shill financed by dark money. And more than that, one of several in state Senate races that disrupted Democratic candidates' chances.

Rafael Yaniz is a political analyst and attorney from Miami who usually comes at things from the center-right perspective.

Burnadette Norris-Weeks is an attorney in Fort Lauderdale and founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute, and she’s a Democrat.

