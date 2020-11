PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, spiking numbers that haven’t been seen since last summer.

Broward County reported nearly 800 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the county’s positivity rate has increased from 6.2% to 7.5%.

It’s grim news for the City of Fort Lauderdale, and This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney discussed it with Mayor Dean Trantalis.

