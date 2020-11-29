This Week in South Florida: Frederica Wilson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The impact of COVID-19 on the Black community has been disproportionate when compared to others.

We were reminded of that earlier in the week at a symbolic cemetery for the victims of the novel coronavirus in Liberty City.

Some 1,500 markers have been placed, commemorating the lives that were lost to COVID-19.

The featured speaker at that ceremony was Miami Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. She’s a Democrat who represents the state’s 24th Congressional District, which includes north-central Miami-Dade County and south-central Broward County.

Wilson has served in Congress since 2011 and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss the impact the virus has had on the local community.

