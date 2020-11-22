This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart will soon no longer be the sole Republican in the South Florida delegation.

Diaz-Balart’s new Miami-Dade Republican colleagues in congress are part of Florida’s red wave.

Though President Trump also took the state in the 2020 Presidential Election, the door is closing on his challenges to President-elect Joe Biden.

Diaz-Balart has been one of President Trump’s staunchest supporters from the very beginning.

