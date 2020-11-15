This Week in South Florida: Dan Gelber and Jude Facciadomo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s Stand Your Ground law is already controversial, and now Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis want to expand it to cover violence at demonstrations.

That’s the reason the so-called anti-mob legislation pitched by the governor is the focus of debate.

To get a sense of what it would do, and get beyond the politics of it, TWISF hosted Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who in a former life was a federal prosecutor, and Jude Facciadomo, President-elect of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the newly proposed legislation, and the discussion can be seen at the top of this page.