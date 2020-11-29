This Week in South Florida: Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We’ve all been encouraged to learn in the last week or so that three vaccines to prevent COVID-19 are close to being approved and distributed.

What you may not have known is that a clinical trial for another vaccine is well underway at the University of Miami Medical School, and Local 10 has learned that they are making good progress.

Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera is a professor of clinical medicine at UM’s Miller School of Medicine. He is also a top infectious disease specialist and leads the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Dr. Jayaweera joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be viewed at the top of this page.