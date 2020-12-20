This Week in South Florida: Carlos Migoya

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Moments that made history unfolded in South Florida last week when the first freezer-packed doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived at local hospitals.

Frontline medical professionals who are most exposes to COVID-19 patients were the first to get the shots.

Carlos Migoya is the Chief Executive Officer at for Jackson Health System in South Florida.

