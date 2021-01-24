This Week in South Florida: Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez discusses COVID-19 vaccine rollout

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There has been a scramble for supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, and changes are coming in the way residents will receive their shots.

More than a million Floridians have had their first dose, but that’s just a fraction of the state’s population.

Last week, hospitals had to cancel appointments after learning from the state that the supply just isn’t there.

States have been receiving vaccine distributions from the national supply, though with the new Biden Administration, the logistics may be changing again.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.