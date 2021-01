PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2020 Election was not kind to Florida Democrats.

They lost two congressional seats and a state Senate race in Miami-Dade County by a handful of votes.

Those losses set off a scramble for new leadership at the Florida Democratic Party, and the winner was former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz.

