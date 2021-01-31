This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The supply of COVID-19 vaccine continues to be limited, but the bigger frustration among those eligible for it seems to be the process of even getting an appointment.

Miami-Dade County is in the process of launching a way to fix that.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava previewed that process in her first State of the County address last week.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of the game.