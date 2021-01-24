This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On Monday the House of Representatives is scheduled to deliver to the Senate the Article of Impeachment charging now-former President Donald Trump with inciting an insurrection.

Congress faces that upcoming trial as it works with a new president, new goals and a new plan to overcome the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the former president’s staunchest supporters in South Florida is Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican representing southern Miami-Dade County and the Southwest Florida coast.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.