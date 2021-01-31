This Week in South Florida: Dr. Hansel Tookes

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It should come as no surprise, but weather and mostly white communities in South Florida are getting a high percentage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The same studies show that Black communities are getting vaccinated as a significantly lower rate. Only 8% of eligible Black residents in Miami-Dade County have been vaccinated.

Why is that, and what can increase the numbers?

Dr. Hansel Tookes joined This Week in South Florida and discussed the topic with hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.