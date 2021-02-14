This Week in South Florida: Daniel Perez and Gary Farmer

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida lawmakers are preparing for the annual legislative session that begins in two weeks.

The focus is on mitigating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on Florida residents and businesses.

The state legislature convenes in Tallahassee and there’s no end to the mischief they can do while they’re there, along with passing laws that Floridian’s need.

State Rep. Daniel Perez is a Republican from Northwest Miami-Dade.

State Sen. Gary Farmer, a Democrat from eastern Broward County, is in line to become house speaker in 2024 and is the state senate minority leader.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.