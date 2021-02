PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Gienna Milberg are joined by Florida state lawmakers Daniel Perez and Gary Farmer, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce President Eric Knowles, Broward County businessman Barron Channer, Department of Equity and Inclusion Director Jason Smith, and South Florida constitutional law attorney Bruce Rogow.

The Full episode can be seen at the top of this page.