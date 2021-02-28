This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Heading into the weekend, House Democrats pushed through what could be the next round of pandemic relief.

It includes almost two trillion dollars and was passed despite pushback from Republicans about the components and the cost.

House GOP members unanimously voted against the relief bill, which includes Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Republican from Miami.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.