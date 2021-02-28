This Week in South Florida: Perry Thurston and Ana Maria Rodriguez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Legislature officially begins its annual session this week, though lawmakers have been working for months in committee meetings on new bills.

They are faced with a budget shortfall and an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as several controversial bills championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Two South Florida lawmakers joined This Week in South Florida to discuss.

State Senator Perry Thurston, a Democrat from Fort Lauderdale, and state Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, a Republican from Miami-Dade County, joined TWISF hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney.

