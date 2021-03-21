This Week in South Florida: Art Acevedo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Miami mayor and city manager selected a new police chief last week, but he wasn’t one of the dozen or so applicants they’d been interviewing for weeks.

They announced Houston’s police chief could be Miami’s new top law enforcer, and, like all things Miami, the decision is getting big applause and big raised eyebrows all at the same time.

The new chief Art Acevedo joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.