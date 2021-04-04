This Week in South Florida: Ron Bergeron

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The original Tamiami Trail paved through the everglades a century ago.

It also acts as a dam, stopping natural waterflow.

Last week environmental leaders gathered at the site where a portion is being demolished. It’s part of a multi-billion-dollar plan to restore the natural flow of the river of grass.

One of those in the crowd was board member for the South Florida Water Management District who is also a sixth generation gladesman, Ron Bergeron.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.