This Week in South Florida: Jorge Colina

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The drama and political theater this week at the Miami Commission had fingers pointing in lots of directions.

Commissioner Joe Carollo led the inquisition-like meetings, building a case against the city’s new police chief Art Acevedo.

But the chief struck first with a memo alleging corruption among the commissioners.

In this real-life telenovela, there are subplots and context.

One person who might shed some authentic light on all of it is Miami’s recently retired police chief Jorge Colina.

