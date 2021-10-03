Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jorge Colina

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Politics
The drama and political theater this week at the Miami Commission had fingers pointing in lots of directions.
The drama and political theater this week at the Miami Commission had fingers pointing in lots of directions.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The drama and political theater this week at the Miami Commission had fingers pointing in lots of directions.

Commissioner Joe Carollo led the inquisition-like meetings, building a case against the city’s new police chief Art Acevedo.

But the chief struck first with a memo alleging corruption among the commissioners.

In this real-life telenovela, there are subplots and context.

One person who might shed some authentic light on all of it is Miami’s recently retired police chief Jorge Colina.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

