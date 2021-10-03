This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

The monumental battle underway in Washington between factions of the Democratic Party over a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill was held up and used as leverage for an even bigger bill to address so-called human infrastructure.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The monumental battle underway in Washington between factions of the Democratic Party over a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill was held up and used as leverage for an even bigger bill to address so-called human infrastructure.

That includes expanded Medicare, help for struggling families and climate protecting initiatives.

Republicans are watching the disarray among Democrats with pleasure, but they’re also in the hot seat because those big bills will be coming up for a vote.

The infrastructure bill passed the Senate with strong bipartisan support. The House deadline to vote on it is the end of the month. What should we expect?

One of South Florida’s veteran members of Congress, Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Miami-Dade County, joined This Week in South Florida to weigh in.

