This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 17, 2021

On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former prosecutor Gail Levine and congressional candidates Barbara Sharief, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness.

On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former prosecutor Gail Levine and congressional candidates Barbara Sharief, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former prosecutor Gail Levine and congressional candidates Barbara Sharief, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.