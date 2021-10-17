This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 17, 2021

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg speak to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former prosecutor Gail Levine and congressional candidates Barbara Sharief, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness.
The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."