This Week in South Florida: District 20 candidates Elvin Dowling, Phil Jackson, Emmanuel Morel and Priscilla Taylor

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Sunday is the final day of early voting for residents of District 20, which stretches across Broward and Palm Beach County neighborhoods.

It appears that not many are voting in the special election, though.

Nevertheless, voters on Tuesday will pick their nominees for the general election In January, although the Democratic winner is almost assured the seat in the overwhelmingly blue district.

Four of the 11 candidates appeared on This Week in South Florida on Sunday morning.

Hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney first spoke with Elvin Dowling, the president and CEO of a consulting and mentoring organization and former Chief of Staff at the National Urban League, and Emmanuel Morel, a retired labor investigator and compliance officer for the U.S. Department of Labor.

After that conversation, Putney and Milberg were joined by Phil Jackson, a retired educator and businessman, and Priscilla Taylor, a former state representative from Palm Beach County.

The full discussions can be seen at the top of this page and in the video below.