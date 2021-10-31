Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Maria Salazar

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Miami
A member of Congress from Miami-Dade County is facing a big vote this week.
A member of Congress from Miami-Dade County is facing a big vote this week.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A member of Congress from Miami-Dade County is facing a big vote this week.

The long-delayed and long-debated plans for unprecedented federal safety net programs, and the spending that comes with them.

Congresswoman Maria Salazar represents Miami’s District 27.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Editorial note: In the above video, Rep. Salazar was incorrectly listed as a Democrat. She is a Republican.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter