This Week in South Florida: Maria Salazar

A member of Congress from Miami-Dade County is facing a big vote this week.

A member of Congress from Miami-Dade County is facing a big vote this week.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A member of Congress from Miami-Dade County is facing a big vote this week.

The long-delayed and long-debated plans for unprecedented federal safety net programs, and the spending that comes with them.

Congresswoman Maria Salazar represents Miami’s District 27.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Editorial note: In the above video, Rep. Salazar was incorrectly listed as a Democrat. She is a Republican.