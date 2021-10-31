Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Joe Geller and J.C. Planas

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Every 10 years after the Census is taken, lawmakers redraw the legislative and congressional district lines in their states to reflect changing populations.

The redistricting decisions underway right now are getting relatively little attention, even though what’s at stake is Florida’s future balance of power.

This Week in South Florida took an inside look at how the sausage is being made.

Joe Geller is a state representative from northeast Miami-Dade County, a Democrat and ranking minority member of the state House Redistricting Committee.

J.C. Planas is a former Republican state representative from Miami, an attorney, and an expert on election law.

Their discussion with TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

