This Week in South Florida: Joe Geller and J.C. Planas

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Every 10 years after the Census is taken, lawmakers redraw the legislative and congressional district lines in their states to reflect changing populations.

The redistricting decisions underway right now are getting relatively little attention, even though what’s at stake is Florida’s future balance of power.

This Week in South Florida took an inside look at how the sausage is being made.

Joe Geller is a state representative from northeast Miami-Dade County, a Democrat and ranking minority member of the state House Redistricting Committee.

J.C. Planas is a former Republican state representative from Miami, an attorney, and an expert on election law.

