This Week in South Florida: Daniel Perez and Jason Pizzo

Last week the Republican led Florida legislature handed Gov. Ron DeSantis his wish list of bills preventing mandated vaccines for work and school in a session that was watched on the national level.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week the Republican led Florida legislature handed Gov. Ron DeSantis his wish list of bills preventing mandated vaccines for work and school in a session that was watched on the national level.

One side called it necessary to fight federal overreach and the other side called it political theatre.

Two South Florida lawmakers on the front lines discussed it all on This Week in South Florida.

State Rep. Daniel Perez is a Republican from southwest Miami-Dade and Sen. Jason Pizzo is a Democrat from northeast Miami-Dade.

They joined TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.