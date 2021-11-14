77º
This Week in South Florida: Veronica Williams

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Opa-locka is again a city in turmoil, both internally and in public.

The commission meetings have had their share of drama lately, but nothing quite as surprising as last week, when the mayor stood up and suddenly resigned.

The reason, he said, was corruption in the city.

That led to the sudden change of Vice Mayor Veronica Williams assuming the role of mayor.

Williams joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

