This Week in South Florida: Veronica Williams

Opa-locka is again a city in turmoil, both internally and in public.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Opa-locka is again a city in turmoil, both internally and in public.

The commission meetings have had their share of drama lately, but nothing quite as surprising as last week, when the mayor stood up and suddenly resigned.

The reason, he said, was corruption in the city.

That led to the sudden change of Vice Mayor Veronica Williams assuming the role of mayor.

Williams joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.