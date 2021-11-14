77º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Broward County, Palm Beach County
The race for the Democratic nomination for South Florida’s District 20 seat was decided by just five voters.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The race for the Democratic nomination for South Florida’s District 20 seat was decided by just five voters.

The overwhelmingly blue district is expected to vote the winner into Congress, and that winner was Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

She bested ten other candidates, most with far more political experience, after machine and manual recounts, as well as a lawsuit challenging the results.

Cherfilus-McCormick joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter