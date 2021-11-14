This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

The race for the Democratic nomination for South Florida’s District 20 seat was decided by just five voters.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The race for the Democratic nomination for South Florida’s District 20 seat was decided by just five voters.

The overwhelmingly blue district is expected to vote the winner into Congress, and that winner was Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

She bested ten other candidates, most with far more political experience, after machine and manual recounts, as well as a lawsuit challenging the results.

Cherfilus-McCormick joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.