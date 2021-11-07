70º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Broward County, Politics
If there was ever an example of every vote counting in an election, we’re watching that play out in South Florida right now.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – If there was ever an example of every vote counting in an election, we’re watching that play out in South Florida right now.

Recounts for the District 20 election are complete, and as it currently stands, the two Democrats running for the congressional seat are just two votes apart.

Congressional candidates Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick were there on Friday, watching the Broward Canvassing Board certify the recounts.

All that remains left to count are overseas and military votes that were due by 5 p.m. Friday.

Joe Scott is Broward County’s Supervisor of Elections, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss a dramatic week, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter