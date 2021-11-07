This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

If there was ever an example of every vote counting in an election, we’re watching that play out in South Florida right now.

Recounts for the District 20 election are complete, and as it currently stands, the two Democrats running for the congressional seat are just two votes apart.

Congressional candidates Dale Holness and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick were there on Friday, watching the Broward Canvassing Board certify the recounts.

All that remains left to count are overseas and military votes that were due by 5 p.m. Friday.

