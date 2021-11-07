This Week in South Florida: Meera Sitharam

The University of Florida will allow three of its political science professions to serve as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new state voting laws.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – First the backlash, and then the backpedaling.

Now, the University of Florida will allow three of its political science professions to serve as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new state voting laws.

University administrators at first banned their participation, calling it against the state school’s interests, and then saying the outside pay for the professors’ testimony was against the rules.

Then, they reversed that, too, after a public outcry accusing the university of violating First Amendment rights and academic freedom.

Still, the UF faculty union is calling for a boycott. Its vice president is Meera Sitharam, who joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.