70º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Meera Sitharam

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
The University of Florida will allow three of its political science professions to serve as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new state voting laws.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – First the backlash, and then the backpedaling.

Now, the University of Florida will allow three of its political science professions to serve as expert witnesses in a lawsuit challenging new state voting laws.

University administrators at first banned their participation, calling it against the state school’s interests, and then saying the outside pay for the professors’ testimony was against the rules.

Then, they reversed that, too, after a public outcry accusing the university of violating First Amendment rights and academic freedom.

Still, the UF faculty union is calling for a boycott. Its vice president is Meera Sitharam, who joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email