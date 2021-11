South Florida’s congressional primary had one clear winner on election night, and that was the winner of the Republican primary.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida’s congressional primary had one clear winner on election night, and that was the winner of the Republican primary.

Jason Mariner won with 58 percent of the Republican vote.

His win comes with some questions, ones that he was happy to answer for his potential constituents.

Mariner joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.