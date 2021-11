In a case of the saying that every vote counts, the cliché is more of an I told you so in what may have been the closest Congressional race in South Florida history.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness lost the race for a Democratic nomination for Florida’s District 20 seat by just five voters, but he has not officially conceded.

