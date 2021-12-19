This Week in South Florida: Anna Fusco

Florida teachers were woefully underpaid for years before they began receiving modest pay increases under former Gov. Bob Graham, and again in the last two years under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida teachers were woefully underpaid for years before they began receiving modest pay increases under former Gov. Bob Graham, and again in the last two years under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Local school boards determine salaries though, and late last week the Broward School Board and the teacher’s union announced they had reached an agreement on a new contract that calls for teacher salaries to go up significantly.

The President of the Broward Teachers Union Anna Fusco joined This Week in South Florida to discuss, and her conversation with host Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.