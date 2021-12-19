78º
This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Coronavirus, Politics, This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Only a handful of omicron cases have been reported in South Florida, but medical experts say it’s out there and only a matter of time before it spreads, and quickly.

Miami-Dade County has been among the most aggressive governments in fighting the coronavirus, and they’ve stepped up again under the leadership of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The mayor joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss further, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

