This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

Only a handful of omicron cases have been reported in South Florida, but medical experts say it’s out there and only a matter of time before it spreads, and quickly.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Only a handful of omicron cases have been reported in South Florida, but medical experts say it’s out there and only a matter of time before it spreads, and quickly.

Miami-Dade County has been among the most aggressive governments in fighting the coronavirus, and they’ve stepped up again under the leadership of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The mayor joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss further, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.