Three Democrats are running for the right to run against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Three Democrats are running for the right to run against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

They are state Senator Annette Taddeo of south Miami-Dade County, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and congressman Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg.

Crist was in Miami last week and spoke with This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.