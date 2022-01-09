This Week in South Florida: Jason Pizzo and Tom Fabricio

Hang on to your hats, wallets and purses, the Florida Legislature is about to meet for the first time in 2022.

Lawmakers will gather in the House Chamber on Tuesday to hear Gov. Ron DeSantis deliver his State of the State address. He’ll say it’s very good, and then they’l start on days of hearings, debates and votes.

At stake are the taxes Florida residents will play and the services they will receive. It’s a very big deal, although the machinations of those lawmakers are too arcane for most people.

Joining This Week in South Florida to discuss the upcoming session were Jason Pizzo, a state Senator for northeast Miami-Dade County, a former prosecutor and a Democrat, and Tom Fabricio, a Republican elected to the state House from District 103 which includes parts of Doral, Medley, Miami Lakes, Hialeah and Pam Springs North.

