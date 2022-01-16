This Week in South Florida: Dean Trantails

For years, the marine industry in Fort Lauderdale has complained about the railroad drawbridge over the New River that, when down, prevents larger boats from passing.

Enter Brightline, which is running trains more often, leading to the bridge being down quite a bit more.

That has led to the Florida Department of Transportation wanting to build a new bridge, but the City of Fort Lauderdale wants it to be built underground as a tunnel instead.

