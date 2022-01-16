74º
This Week in South Florida: Dean Trantails

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

For years, the marine industry in Fort Lauderdale has complained about the railroad drawbridge over the New River that, when down, prevents larger boats from passing.

Enter Brightline, which is running trains more often, leading to the bridge being down quite a bit more.

That has led to the Florida Department of Transportation wanting to build a new bridge, but the City of Fort Lauderdale wants it to be built underground as a tunnel instead.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantails joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

