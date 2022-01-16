This Week in South Florida: T. Willard Fair

Last week, the scramble to replace Miami-Dade County’s outgoing schools superintendent took a nasty turn.

The Miami-Dade School Board gave job candidates only a week to apply, with a short list of standards and an intended start date in weeks.

Now, some powerful voices in the community are urging them to slow down.

T. Willard Fair has been among the most vocal critics. He is the veteran President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the situation.

