This Week in South Florida: T. Willard Fair

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Last week, the scramble to replace Miami-Dade County’s outgoing schools superintendent took a nasty turn.

The Miami-Dade School Board gave job candidates only a week to apply, with a short list of standards and an intended start date in weeks.

Now, some powerful voices in the community are urging them to slow down.

T. Willard Fair has been among the most vocal critics. He is the veteran President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Miami, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the situation.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." 

