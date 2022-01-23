62º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
The big news of the week involved Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, not for what she did but for what she said.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The big news of the week involved Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, not for what she did but for what she said.

Fried is the state’s lone Democrat elected statewide and a candidate for Governor in the party primary, but the headlines she made last week came from her comments comparing Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter