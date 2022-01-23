This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

The big news of the week involved Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, not for what she did but for what she said.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The big news of the week involved Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, not for what she did but for what she said.

Fried is the state’s lone Democrat elected statewide and a candidate for Governor in the party primary, but the headlines she made last week came from her comments comparing Gov. Ron DeSantis to Adolf Hitler.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.