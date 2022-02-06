This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo

There are mounting calls to investigate how South Florida voters unwittingly had their political party affiliations changed.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There are mounting calls to investigate how South Florida voters unwittingly had their political party affiliations changed.

The patterns are hard to ignore in the series of claims Local 10 News first reported on in December of last year.

All senior voters, some who have been lifelong Democrats, had their parties changed after visits from a voter registration group helping to update voter IDs.

Those people then discovered that their IDs had been changed to Republican.

Last week in Tallahassee, State Sen. Annette Taddeo of South Miami-Dade County and the Vice Chair of the Ethics and Elections Committee, tried to address this outbreak of election fraud.

She tried to amend the big elections security bill that is moving through the Florida legislature.

Sen. Taddeo is also a Miami Democrat and a candidate for governor, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.