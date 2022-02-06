77º
wplg logo

LIVE

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Politics, Broward County, This Week in South Florida
There are mounting calls to investigate how South Florida voters unwittingly had their political party affiliations changed.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There are mounting calls to investigate how South Florida voters unwittingly had their political party affiliations changed.

The patterns are hard to ignore in the series of claims Local 10 News first reported on in December of last year.

All senior voters, some who have been lifelong Democrats, had their parties changed after visits from a voter registration group helping to update voter IDs.

Those people then discovered that their IDs had been changed to Republican.

Last week in Tallahassee, State Sen. Annette Taddeo of South Miami-Dade County and the Vice Chair of the Ethics and Elections Committee, tried to address this outbreak of election fraud.

She tried to amend the big elections security bill that is moving through the Florida legislature.

Sen. Taddeo is also a Miami Democrat and a candidate for governor, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter