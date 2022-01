A bit of drama upended the typically reserved state committee meetings last week.

Democrats walked out during questioning of Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

State Sen. Lauren Book of Plantation is the Senate Democrat leader. She led that walk-out.

Last week, This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney spoke with Book about the walk-out, and an extortion plot against her involving nude photos.

