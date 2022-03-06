This Week in South Florida: Joe Harding

It’s been a busy week in Florida’s capital and the pace is only going to pick up as there is only one week left for lawmakers to pass a budget before going home.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in Florida’s capital and the pace is only going to pick up as there is only one week left for lawmakers to pass a budget before going home.

Lawmakers are debating and voting on hundreds of bills, though several are controversial and getting most of the attention.

Next week will be do-or-die time to get bills out of both chambers and headed to the governor.

One of the most divisive bills this session will go to the Senate floor on Monday. Its goal is to ensure the rights of parents to have the final say in their children’s education but prevents teaching kids about sexual orientation and gender identity in the early grades.

That led to opponents calling it the Don’t Say Gay bill.

Crowds of protestors and people have been pleading with lawmakers to vote it down as discriminatory.

State Rep. Joe Harding insists that is off base. The Republican from Williston is the sponsor who shepherded the bill through the favorable House vote.

Ad

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.