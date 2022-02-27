78º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Rick Scott

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
Sen. Rick Scott was in South Florida last week and denounced the Russian invasion, but his major focus was on promoting what he calls his 11-point plan to rescue America.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the world watches, transfixed and horrified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, South Florida’s Ukrainian and Russian communities with direct ties to the catastrophe have been joined by others in a call for peace and solidarity, and an end to the bloodshed.

It is a very conservative statement of principals and a political blueprint for Republican candidates to win elections next fall and the White House in 2024.

Scott spoke with This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney about the plan and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and their discussion can be seen at the topo of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

