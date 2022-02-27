This Week in South Florida: Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott was in South Florida last week and denounced the Russian invasion, but his major focus was on promoting what he calls his 11-point plan to rescue America.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the world watches, transfixed and horrified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, South Florida’s Ukrainian and Russian communities with direct ties to the catastrophe have been joined by others in a call for peace and solidarity, and an end to the bloodshed.

It is a very conservative statement of principals and a political blueprint for Republican candidates to win elections next fall and the White House in 2024.

