This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: David Borrero

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the debate over abortion rights, one rare agreement is generally over the right to abort in cases where a woman got pregnant in sex crimes like rape, incest, trafficking or by coercion.

The bill headed to the Florida Senate has no exceptions like that, despite some of the 14 amendments floated by lawmakers to add them.

Each and every one failed.

State Rep. David Borrero, a Republican from Sweetwater, voted to advance the abortion bill in that post-midnight vote last Thursday.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

