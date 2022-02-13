69º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Anna Fusco and Karla Hernandez-Mats

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Education
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When it comes to education, the classroom is where the rubber meets the road, where the actual learning takes place.

Teachers are at the core of the classroom, and their collective relationship with the superintendent is key.

Karla Hernandez-Mats is the President of the United Teachers of Dade that supported Jose Dotres for the job.

Anna Fusco is president of the Broward Teachers Union, which endorsed Vickie Cartwright.

Both women joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

