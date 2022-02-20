This Week in South Florida: Eric Eikenberg

As Marjorie Stoneman Douglas once famously wrote, “There is only one Everglades.”

Keeping the Everglades alive and healthy takes a constant flow of water south from Lake Okeechobee.

And then there are the growers, and big sugar, who are in this case the competing interests in a senate bill that would have given them first dibs on that lake water.

Hundreds of South Florida boaters converged on the state capitol last week to object and leading them was Everglades Foundation President Eric Eikenberg.

