75º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Eric Eikenberg

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Politics
As Marjorie Stoneman Douglas once famously wrote, “There is only one Everglades.”

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As Marjorie Stoneman Douglas once famously wrote, “There is only one Everglades.”

Keeping the Everglades alive and healthy takes a constant flow of water south from Lake Okeechobee.

And then there are the growers, and big sugar, who are in this case the competing interests in a senate bill that would have given them first dibs on that lake water.

Hundreds of South Florida boaters converged on the state capitol last week to object and leading them was Everglades Foundation President Eric Eikenberg.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter