PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Senate passed a big elections security bill last week that Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted, but with some changes he did not.

The bill includes a $2.5 million investigative Office of Elections Crimes and Security.

Florida’s Secretary of State Laurel Lee will head the administration of the new election laws.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.